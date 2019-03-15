Valley contractors demand pending payment

March 15, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Threaten boycott of projects

Srinagar March 14: Valley based contractors Thursday took out protest demonstration here demanding release of their pending payment.

General Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC), Farooq Ahmad Dar said that Governor Satyapal Malik on 12th of March said only 15% of the payments would be released "which is unfair and injustice to the contractors".

“We won’t accept 15% but a complete payment. Contractors are already suffering from many problems,” Dar said.

He said Governor cleared allocation of 80% of contractors at Jammu and Ladakh “but unfortunately there is only 15 percent allocation available for Kashmiri contractors”.

“We discussed all these problems with our committee members and took a decision of protesting for our demands,” he said.

He added Kashmiri contractors are being discriminated.

The contractors also threatened to lock under construction buildings, boycott works if their outstanding bills are not cleared.

“If our outstanding of amount Rs 1100 crore is not cleared then all the buildings which are under our contracts in Kashmir valley will be locked by our committee. We will also close all the projects and boycott all the tenders in Kashmir if the governor does not take his decision back.”