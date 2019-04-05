Valley business community shocked over ban on traffic on NH

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



CCIK concerned over traffic restrictions on highway

The members of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) have noted the recent directive of the Governor's administration of not allowing the traffic on the Jammu- Srinagar Highway on Wednesdays and Sundays with concern.

members of the CCIK said that this is the only surface connectivity of the State with the outside world.

“Though this winter the highway remained close most of the time for a reason which shall be elaborated by us some other time.”

said the movement of ambulances, patients and emergency services have also got adversely hit. “Top it with the movement of the tourists whose arrival have been doomed here, there and everywhere have also been rendered helpless because they have to cancel their programmes reason being the hiatus in there free movement on this route on the designated days.”

agents term closure of national highway shocking

travel and tour operators have expressed serious concerns over the closure of national highway on every Wednesday and Sunday.

In a statement Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) said the decision to close the highway is a total disgrace to the general public of the Valley.

TASK President Mir Anwar said the highway is the only road link of the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world.

“When the same highway is closed, it means the people of the valley have been kept land-locked which will not only provide detrimental to the people but the business community also,” he said.

TASK said the local tourism industry will be badly hit by such decision as many travellers have already booked their vacations to Kashmir through road.

“How will they move to different tourist resorts which have only national highway road link. the decision is immature and detrimental which should be revoked,” he said.

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has termed decision to close the national highway for civilian traffic on every Wednesday and Sunday in a week is extremely shocking and uncalled for with an aim to aggravate the inconvenience to the civilians and tourists.

In a statement, President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug said the decision of rationing of the civilian traffic on the highway will not only result into heavy congestion on other days thus increasing the travel time and travel problems for the commuters.

“It will further add to the miseries of sick people and students besides the tourists and pilgrims. This will have serious implications on the local psyche as well as the economy of the state and reduction for ensuing tourist season which in past has and in present remains victim of the political uncertainties and unpredictable situations arising many times in the valley.”

He said the decision makers should keep in mind that Kashmir does not have any alternate road connectivity and closing the highway for two days will result in a shortage of essentials for day to day needs.

The statement further said that Govt could make use of existing trains as alternate means of transportation instead of regular conveys through National highways thus sparing the inconvenience to the common people if the said order is implemented besides pushing the already ailing economy of the state to a point of no return.

“We urge the Govt to reconsider and withdraw these orders immediately for the larger interests of general public.”

