Valley-based experts contest claims of FSI over increasing Forest Carbon

April 29, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Say data not based on clear assessment, facts

Kashmir-based experts have contested the claims of Forest Survey of India (FSI) that Forest Carbon has shown an increasing trend in last 10 years in the state, saying that “it is not based on clear assessment and facts”.

On Wednesday, Forest Survey of India (FSI) Director General, Dr Subash Ashutosh said that Jammu & Kashmir state has shown an increasing trend of Forest Carbon in last 10 years.

He was addressing officers of J&K forest Department here at one day workshop on E-Greenwatch portal for digital monitoring of plantation works at Forest Information Centre Jammu.

The experts claim that Himalayan region mountain shadows are often misclassified as dense Forests.

"There is always 15 to 20 percent bias in FSI estimates. Also in earlier estimates the assessment was done upto LOC only. Now in the latest estimate FSI has included all the trees in PaK which has increased forest cover and increased carbon capacity, " they said.

Associate Professor of Division of Natural Resource Management, Faculty of Forestry, SKAUST Kashmir, Dr Ikhlaq Wani, said that the statement of FSI Director is not based on the clear assessment and facts. “FSI doesn't know where from the forest carbon has increased, whether it is increasing in natural forests or trees outside the forests. They don't have clear and sound data regarding the forest cover and carbon."

“FSI includes all the privately owned plantations as forests. For them, the plantations owned by farmers including apple orchards is increasing forest cover. Even, if the area is greater than 1 hectare land, FSI is considering it as forest. We call them trees out of forests, “he said.

He said that the carbon has increased due the plantations by farmers." With the limited geospatial information that FSI provides, it is difficult to figure out the forest carbon. "

Wani said that he is worried about mixing of naturally occurring forests with that of Trees Outside the Forests(TOF) in the state,” Wani said.

He said that technically, the amount of time, energy and investment to raise a technically superior coniferous forest is way larger than privately owned forest cover (plantations and orchards).

Wani, however, said, Forest Survey of India, has adopted the methodology in the India’s interests keeping in view the total carbon inventory for bargaining climate change deals at international level.

“The biennial assessments describe how much and where our forest cover is, irrespective of its origin, species, ownership, land use or legal status. All tree stands with canopy density over 10% having an extent of more than 1 ha (being the minimum mapping unit) including bamboos, orchards, coconut, palm etc. within recorded forest, private, community or institutional lands are thus reflected in the assessment of forest cover”.

He said that he has worked on the forest cover and is monitoring it from past one decade.

“Out of 253 km sq increase in forest area, a significant figure of 245 km sq has come from outside Line of Control (LOC), " he said.

He said that there has been a net increase of only 8 km sq of forest cover, if figures across LOC are kept out.

“The district with increased forest cover include Budgam (61 kms), Baramullah (34 kms) and Pulwama (21 kms). These districts witnessed deforestation and degradation in the past decades, “he said.

Professor, Department of Botany at Kashmir University, Professor Anzar Khuroo told the Rising Kashmir that FSI doesn't have any reference data to prove that the forest carbon is increasing in the state.

“There should be a data before 10 years. Then we can compare and say the forest carbon is increasing," he said.

He said the studies on forest structure are very important.

“If we scan the forests, there are trees of different age groups like 5 year, 15 year, 40 year etc. A Forest with trees of different age groups hold a great carbon potential. But the forest having over age old trees would not be dense and have an open canopy. It does not have a carbon potential for the future," he said.

Khuroo said the state is witnessing a deforestation, degradation, and cutting of trees on the name of development. " FSI claims about the increasing Forest cover can be attributed to plantation by farmers," he said.

He said that the state is mainly coniferous and deforestation and negligence go unrecognized and unnoticed in view of general increase in the forest cover coming from private sources including apple orchards and Poplar plantations.

However, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sarvesh Rai told Rising Kashmir that the statement of Director IFS is based on the satellite image.

“FSI is collecting this data to submit it to the organization. The assessment is under the process. We are submitting the data on a regular basis. So, we are training the people for the assessments including the carbon assessment," he said.

He said that the trend of forest carbon was based on the mapping of forest cover through satellite. “We are training forest guards to carry out the inventory. Once the inventory and data is ready. We will move forward," he said.



