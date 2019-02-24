Vakil’s cavalcade attacked

Noor ul HaqSopore:
Angry protesters on Saturday attacked cavalcade of People’s Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil and set ablaze a vehicle in Rafiabad area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Eyewitness said that a group of protesters who were waiting for the body of local militant who they claim was one among the two militants killed in Warpora encounter on Friday, attacked and set ablaze a vehicle of Vakil’s cavalcade at Shutloo village of Rafiabad.
“Vakil managed to escape unhurt from the site with the help of local police. However a vehicle was set ablaze by angry protesters,” eyewitness told Rising Kashmir over phone. Abdul Gani Vakil however refused any such attack on his cavalcade.
“The locals were waiting for the body of a local militant. We reversed our vehicles back and left the place safely. I am in Srinagar right now. None of my vehicles was set ablaze. A vehicle was ahead us, may be locals set ablaze that only, ” Vakil said. He said that the party will however inquire about any such incident.
Earlier police said that two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in a fierce gunfight at Warpora village of Sopore on Friday. A top police official from Sopore said that two families, one each from Shutloo Rafiabad and Bandipora made the claims about the slain militants. “Two families claimed that the slain militants are their kin but we will hand over the bodies only after formal procedure as both the bodies have burnt beyond recognition. We will collect DNA samples from the families and once the samples will match, we will handover the bodies to their families respectively,” the police official said.