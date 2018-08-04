Vakil seeks unity to safeguard Article 35-A

Supports JRL call on Aug 5, 6
Supports JRL call on Aug 5, 6
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Former Minister and Patron of Jammu & Kashmir Bachao Tehreek (JKBT) Abdul Gani Vakil on Friday appealed people to put their political differences aside and unite on issue of Article 35-A.
While addressing a presser here, Vakil appealed people to put their political differences aside and unite in view of a legal challenge to Article 35-A.
He said his party also supports two-day strike called by Joint resistance leadership (JRL) over the issue on 5th and 6th August.
Vakil said RSS led BJP government has left no stone unturned in challenging special status of J&K state."If the need arises, we will hit the roads," he said.
Minister said while Article 370 has been "diluted" over the years around 42 amendments have been made in J&K constitution by NC, PDP, and Congress parties.
“Except state subject, nothing has been left out here and now RSS led BJP government at centre wants to abrogate article 35-A”, he said.
“We the people of Jammu and Kashmir would not let Article 35A be tinkered by anybody and would sacrifice everything to safeguard this article,” Vakil said.
He said the state was passing through a "dangerous phase" and people had apprehensions that there was a "well-planned conspiracy" in play to weaken the special status of the state.
Vakil, a former Congress party leader, warned of "bloodshed" and a "fire engulfing the whole country" if Article 35A is tinkered with.
"While the situation is bad in the state, it will turn ugly and there is the possibility of bloodshed. The state will be on fire and that fire will engulf the whole country," he said.
Former minister appealed central government to start a dialogue with separatists in the Valley to address the Kashmir issue.
“Any attempt to tinker with Art 35A is going to affect people from all the regions of the State including Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh,” he said.
Article 35-A of the Indian constitution grants special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com