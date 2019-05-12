Vakil demands release of political prisoners

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil, has demanded the release of all political prisoners kept in various jails in and outside the state.

In a statement Saturday he urged authorities not to adopt iron fist approach vis-à-vis repression, arrest spree, he said by mellowing down these sort of approaches the people will have a sigh of relief and this could prove productive and a step forward towards confidence building measure.

Keeping in view the essence of Ramadhan, Vakil urged upon authorities to ensure outage less power supply and availability of essentials in abundance. Vakil also stressed upon authorities to take strict action against undue profiteers and against those who deal in substandard products.

Expressing concern over the considerable dearth of Rice, Wheat and Sugar in most of the ration depots in Rafiabad, Vakil urged authorities to ensure that abundant availability of essential commodities in view of Ramadhan

Vakil asserted that if PC comes to power they would ensure the repeal of POTA and release of all political prisoners on a priority basis. While expressing serious concern over the arrest of young children, he said authorities must end the approach of pushing youth to walls, else it could prove counterproductive for both state and the nation.

