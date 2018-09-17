Vakil demands early compensation to hailstorm victims

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday expressed serious concern over the damage caused to fruits due to hail storm in north Kashmir and other parts of Valley.
Vakil demanded early compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered losses.
He alleged that whenever natural calamities cause damage to the fruit and crops, the worse affected are assured compensation and even surveys are conducted but no relief reaches to them.
He called for a comprehensive compensation for the farmers and orchardists who suffered extensive damages due to hailstorm.
Vakil urged the state government to go for immediate assessment of damages to fruit and disburse financial relief to the affected families without any delay.
Reiterating his call for introduction and implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS) in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the scheme will save the fruit growers and agriculturists in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities.