Vakil cautions people against NC’s politics of ‘deceit’

Srinagar:
Senior leader of Peoples Conference (PC) and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil said the National Conference and PDP are mother of all evils in Kashmir and both the parties have looted state whenever they grabbed power by hook or crook.
Taking a strong note of Omar Abdullah’s remarks about “revocation of PSA if NC comes to power”, Vakil said it was NC that introduced PSA, POTA and other such draconian laws in the state.
The prevailing crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, he said is because of National Conference’s wrong decisions on different occasions while dealing with Kashmir issue.
Vakil said Sheikh Abdullah introduced PSA in J&K and later his son Farooq Abdullah rigged elections in 1987 and got the elected leaders arrested under the same law. “Now they are talking to revoke it, as they need votes from people to grab power but they must understand that the people of the State are no more fools now,” Vakil added.
"We are in the mess because of NC, and people must remain careful of deceit politics of NC and use their vote carefully and with responsibility in the forthcoming elections to save this state from these merchants whose hands are drenched with the blood of Kashmiris.”