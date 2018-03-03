Vakil calls on Governor

Discusses political, economic situation of state
Srinagar:
President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Friday called on Governor N N Vohra and discussed the present political and economic situation of the State. Vakil during his meeting with the Governor expressed serious concern over the rampant corruption and non-transparency in the process of recruitments that has taken toll on the meritorious and qualified youth of the state. He demanded the Governor that the time bound general enquiry should be initiated into all the illegal and backdoor appointments that have taken place over the years.
Vakil, during his long discussion with Vohra, asked the Governor that the youth get distracted, with this prevailing non-transparency and corruption in the system. “The youth get distanced from the mainstream because of the corruption in both the regimes,” he said.
He expressed his serious concern over the perishing situation of Fruit and Tourism industry, which form a vital part of state’s economy. He asked Vohra that the fruit industry is at verge of collapse because the ruling dispensation has totally ignored it. “From Shopian to Sopore the Fruit industry is at the verge of collapse. No juice factory is equipped with new technology. The marketing of apples has touched a new low in the present scenario,” he said.
