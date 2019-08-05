Vakil asks PM Modi to break silence on prevailing situation in Kashmir

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

People’s Conference senior vice-president and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting of all parties from Jammu and Kashmir before taking any decision and take into confidence the people of the state while adhering to fulfill the promise of Insaaniyat, Jumooriyat and Kashmiriyat.

In a statement, Vakil also asked Modi to break his silence about the prevailing situation in the state so that the panic and hysteria ends.

He said that the National Conference leadership can also help in ending the chaotic situation in the Valley by making public about what transpired during their recent 20-minute meeting with Modi in New Delhi.

The NC leadership must come clear about the meeting and tell the public what they discussed with Modi about the Artcile 35A and the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

However, instead of this the NC leadership has maintained silence about the meeting while they stay away from the efforts started by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and People Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.

Vakil reiterated that People’s Conference will not shy away from sacrificing anything for the safeguard of Article 35A because Article 35A and 370 was a bridge between the state and the centre and no one is in favour of breaking this bridge.