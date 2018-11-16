Vakil asks for comprehensive power reforms

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
Expressing serious concern over the erratic power supply in Kashmir, president Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said while the Darbar has moved to Jammu, the whole valley has been left to face with a grim electricity scenario given the erratic power supply pushing people to arrange alternative sources for light.
In a statement issued here, Vakil said the governments come and go and make tall claims that they have improved the power infrastructure by inaugurating this and that power project, but on the ground, the situation is same as it was three decades ago.
“There is no visible improvement in the power structure. As the winter sets in, Kashmir plunges into darkness. During our time we tried to use Pampore Gas turbine to help cope with the power crisis, but the government of today and the yesteryears' have literally made a mess of power scenario in the Valley,” Vakil said.