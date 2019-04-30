Vakil appeals people to stay united to safeguard special status

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Accusing NC and PDP of ignoring Kandi belt of Rafiabad constituency, Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil assured that if Peoples Conference comes to power, this area would be developed on priority and no stone would be left unturned to elevate the lives of the people.

A statement of PC said that addressing people in Wehlotra, Brandub, Braman, Jundimal ,Naribal, Balhama and Panzala in Kandi belt of Rafiabad Constituency, Vakil lambasted former NC and PDP Governments for what he called as the "indifferent attitude" of these governments towards this area which lacks basic amenities of life like electricity, road, healthcare, water and tourism although it has mesmeric beauty.