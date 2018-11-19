Vakil accuses Congress of selling out to BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
Coming heavily on Congress party President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday said that it was a big shame for Congress that they have sold its lofty slogans of secularism for a mere municipal council election by joining hands with right wing Hindutva BJP.
In a statement, Vakil alleged that to secure the post of president of Municipal Council in Bijbehara, Congress didn’t shy away in joining hands with BJP, which makes it clear for one and all that this party can go to any extent for the sake of power.
“The present Congress party is not the Congress of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress’s drum beating of having waged a war against communal forces has proved to an empty slogan and this balloon has got pricked,” Vakil added.
He recalled that while the PDP joined hands with BJP for the seat of Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) for a ministerial berth in Centre, the Congress joined hands with BJP for the seat of president of a municipal council. “I wonder, if such an example could be found anywhere in the country,” he said.
Vakil said now it’s time for Farooq Abdullah to seriously ponder upon with which Party he has been making coalition over the years.
Vakil stressed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi who claims to have waged a war against BJP at the national level, has to answer what prompted his party to hold hands with BJP for a Municipal Council chair.
“Is this a hint that if need arises Congress and BJP can form a coalition government in J&K,” Vakil said.