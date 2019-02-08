Vakil accuses admin of failing to make proper arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Peoples Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said that the administration is invisible at this time of distress. In a statement, Vakil lashed out at authorities for allegedly failing to make proper arrangements in view of the recent snowfall.
Abdul Gani Vakil said that all claims made by the government about their preparedness have been exposed with a few inches of snow causing immense hardships to the people of Rafiabad.
"Just a few inches of snow have caused massive power breakdown, road blockades and water scarcity in Rafiabad. All the major roads leading to Rafiabad and connecting villages are completely inundated, with snow yet to be cleared from the roads." Vakil said that despite regional met department’s weather prediction for another spell of snowfall, state administration was ill-prepared for the snowfall.
“To mitigate the hardship of people, the higher-ups in administration need to ensure greater synergy and coordination between various departments especially those providing essential services. The government must ensure that people are provided all basic, particularly power, water, essential necessities, and emergency services should be monitored and damaged power distribution lines immediately repaired,” Vakil added.
Mian Altaf urges the administration to fully activate response mechanism to deal with the situation arisen after heavy snowfall