Vajpayee’s Birthday: Atalji is a visionary leader: Mehbooba Mufti

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee is a visionary leader.
Invoking Vajpayee’s Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat remark, Mehbooba wrote on twitter: “Warm birthday wishes to Atal Behari Vajpayee ji. A visionary leader who called for peace, progress & prosperity in J&K by imbibing the spirit of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat & Kashmiriyat.”
Vajpayee is the only non-Congress leader who served the nation as the Prime Minister and completed the full five-year term from 1999 to 2004.
He has been elected to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament of India) ten times, and twice to the Rajya Sabha (upper house).
He retired from active politics due to health concerns.
On 27 March 2015 the President of India conferred Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour to Vajpayee.
Earlier, President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also wished former prime minister on his 93rd birthday.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
0 Comment(s)