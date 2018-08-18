Vajpayee was for peace with Pakistan: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz Friday expressed sadness over the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Behari Vajpayee.
Soz in his statement said: “I am sad on the demise of whom I respected as a person. He stood firm for peace and cordiality between India and Pakistan.”
“The Kargil War, had taken place soon after the famous Lahore Declaration which he (Vajpayee) had signed with Nawaz Sharief on February 21, 1999. It had dismayed him but that too had not weakened his resolve to stand for an abiding neighborly relations with Pakistan as he thought consistently that neighborhood couldn’t be changed,” Soz said, adding, Vajpayee’s later summits with General Pervez Musharraf at Agra between 14–16 July, 2001 and Islamabad on 5th January, 2004 are the important milestones among many Vajpayee’s endeavors to establish an abiding peace between India and Pakistan.
He was essentially a man of peace, Soz said.
“Vajpayee’s famous statement on Kashmir – ‘Jamhooriat, Insaaniat and Kashmiriat’ was his response to the situation in Kashmir and that was the frame of his political ideology to find a solution to Kashmir crisis in which Kashmiris had been suffering for a long time,” he said, adding: “I had met Vajpayee Ji after my vote against his confidence motion on April 17, 1999 which had cost him his government. I had explained to him that it was not a vote against him but against the leadership of National Conference as I had thought firmly that the NC’s relationship with BJP wouldn’t be acceptable to the people of Kashmir.”
Soz said he had smilingly said, “yes, I know”.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered for a long time by his numerous admirers for his statesmanship and his vision for peace in the sub-continent, Soz added.