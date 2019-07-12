Vajpayee perception needed to establish relations with Pak: Soz

July 12, 2019 | Agencies

Senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Friday said former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's perception on neighbourhood could be the guiding principal for the present government, headed by Narendra Modi, to establish meaningful friendly relations with Pakistan and other countries.

In a statement here this afternoon, former Union minister Prof Soz, reacting to the statement of Minister of State (MoS) V Murleedharan in Parliament that onus was on Islamabad to create an atmosphere for a conducive atmosphere for dialogue, said 'I could imagine that the present government had moved quite a far away from Vajpayee's path of conciliation, reconciliation and cordiality.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom I knew closely, was decidedly born out of the RSS womb, yet his approach to deal with the neighbhourhood was uniquely pragmatic and workable," he said.