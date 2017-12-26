Former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, turned 93 Monday and congratulations poured in from many including Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Mehbooba took to Twitter extending warm wishes to former PM. Vajpayee despite being the BJP leader had taken certain measures which ushered in years of peace and stability in Kashmir. When the fuss was raised over the conditions on which talks can be held between India, Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership, Vajpayee invoked that dialogue should be held on the principles of Insaniyat (humanity), Jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat. Former PM said that democratic principles and Kashmir’s legacy of Hindu-Muslim amity should form the principle for dialogue. Former PM had ruled India from 1998 till 2004, during which time India-Pakistan relations had witnessed dramatic movements. There was Kargil war in 1999 during which Pakistani and Indian troops were ready to expand it to other borders of two countries. There was talk of armies crossing borders in defiance of the deterrence provided by nuclear weapons. India and Pakistan carried out nuclear tests bringing their relations to tense standoff, but there were also initiatives underway to usher in peace. The Vajpayee doctrine of peace generated positive climate and it became resonant and vibrant. Despite differences Vajpayee chose to resolve issues with Pakistan through peaceful dialogue. He led a bus journey to Lahore on February 19, 1999 and assured India's commitment to the existence of Pakistan. This was remarkable given the RSS ideology that nations of India and Pakistan and Bangladesh need to become one Hindu Rashtra. As per the Lahore declaration signed between India and Pakistan in 1999 the two countries agreed to resolve all bilateral issues in a peaceful manner and through dialogue and to promote people-to-people contact. The Delhi-Lahore bus service Sada-e-Sarhad was launched to promote peaceful and friendly relations with Pakistan on reciprocal basis. Now when the Government of India’s (GoI) interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma, is in Srinagar to continue talks with different stakeholders, there is a need that the talks should be concerted and should continue. The scope of dialogue needs to be broadened and the separatists should also be involved in result-oriented talks. Dineshwar Sharma could follow the Vajpyee doctrine to carry forward the talks. A resulted-oriented dialogue on Kashmir will help improve the situation in Kashmir and an era of peace can be ushered in. Peaceful relations between India and Pakistan are in the interests of the two nations.
