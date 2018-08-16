Vajpayee critical, put on life-support system

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains critical and he continues on advanced life-support system, sources said.
The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
"Unfortunately, his condition has worsened. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the AIIMS had said in the statement last night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.
Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.
After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit.
Later in the night, several leaders and ministers including Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain visited the hospital.
Earlier, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.
Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.