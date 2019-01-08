Vajpayee became statesman due to Late Mufti’s efforts: Naeem

Srinagar, Jan 07 :
PDP senior leader and former minister, Naeem Akhter on Monday said that the former minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the statesman due to the efforts of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
Talking to local news agency, Naeem said that Late Mufti has created a history as in the past the members were being taken from Sher-e-Kashmir’s party but now; his party is taking the members from PDP.
Naeem on the sidelines of the function on the third anniversary of Late Mufti in Bijbehara said, the death of Late Mufti has created a void in the Valley and nobody can fill that. “During his tenure, Late Mufti in 2002-2005 made a breakthrough on Kashmir issue by compelling the central government under the leaderships of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh to take steps over the resolution of Kashmir issue,” he said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bigger mandate as compared to Vajpayee and he was invited by the Late Mufti too to Kashmir where he (Modi) promised everything but he failed to tread the path of Vajpayee viz-a-viz Kashmir.
“Vajpayee became the statesman due to the efforts of Late Mufti,” he said, adding that Vajpayee came to know that he has to walk along with Kashmir so that things will work.
About the leaders resigning from the party, he said that the real asset of the party is its leadership and workers. “Such kind of situation was witnessed by NC too in the past but the party is still there. Those who left from NC then they are nowhere but NC is still existing. These things happen in the political parties,” he said, adding that Late Mufti made the situation different in the party as parties like Sher-e-Kashmir’s or those forming new parties are taking the members from PDP.
He said that it is the failure of these parties who resort to poaching now. “It is the time when they should think about their own home,” he added.
However, he added that Dr Farooq Abdullah on the other hand failed to take steps in this regard even when they took over the reins of the State during BJP rule in centre.
About being targeted by the party leaders, Naeem said “though I am not a tall leader but people know each and everything. There might be complaints against me but those who target me should also think about themselves.”
“In case I have any difference with the party then I will stay at home and won’t go against the party,” he said. (KNS)