Vajpayee and Kashmir

Muneer Ahmad Magry
Late Shri AtulBihari Vajpayee, a multi-talented political personality, who served as a member of the Indian parliament for almost 50 years. After Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure, Vajpayee was the only other Prime Minister to hold his office three consecutive times.
From this politician's journey, it can be seen that he is one of the most respectable and admirable people in India. Along with political activity, he was also a noted poet and a brilliant orator.
Vajpayee has maintained a clean image among the public, who consider him as a national leader, highly knowledgeable on democracy, religion and liberal views. Being highly educated and holding degrees in B.A. and L.L.B, he is definitely one of the most intellectually sound politicians that India has seen.
In respect of Vajpayee’s demise the whole nation is mourning as are the people of Kashmir, the only politician whose association with a party who do repose hardline approach towards Kashmir, but the fact is Vajpayeejibestowed with all dignity and admiration amongst Kashmiri’s all because of his compassion and generosity. One amongst all Kashmiris todays recall those noble initiatives which Vajpayeejiinitiated whole heartedly for the prosperity and wellbeing of the Valley.
We all today recollect those two days historic visit by Vajpayeejito the Valley during April 18-19, 2003 which determinedly led Kashmir towards progression and mainstream.
The five point agenda and programme during those two days which includes; the modernization of Srinagar Airport and with a dream of converging the same to international stature, and today we are blessed with international airport.
The second prime agenda during his visit was the four-lane national highway connectivity up to Kanyakumari, the wisdom and vision was to connect and drive Kashmiri’s to the national main stream discourse.
The important amongst the all was his public address while he congratulated and greeted people for participating whole heartedly in elections and utilizing the democratic rights of voting efficiently the highlights of that public address was the assurance, the vow, the eloquent pragmatic rhetoric of open doors for Kashmiri’s in Delhi.
The expressions “you can knock the doors of Delhi anytime” The doors of our heart are wide and open for you. These sentimental expressions by Vajpayeejiled a complete shift in the geo-political and social discourse of Kashmir.
Those famed strings “Insanyat, JamhooryatandKashmiryat” was an icing on the cake moment, which is believed to be the historical and bygone transition in Kashmiris geo-socio political expatiate.
The historic decision of initiating the bus service between the two neighbors, the launch was a key element in the efforts of the Indian and Pakistani governments to improve frosty and tense relations with Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and the immediate Pakistani response of the Chaghai Hills tests.
Vajpayee's bus journey and arrival in Pakistan was met with much fanfare on both sides of the border and worldwide media coverage, this whole interlude steer the Kashmir and Kashmiris towards a ray of hope for regaining prosperity and progression, this peace gambit of bus service declined the alienation of Kashmiris towards rest of India.
But unfortunately it couldn’t last for a long, however the bus service was not halted even after the outbreak of the Kargil War but it was halted in the aftermath of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, which led to a serious confrontation between the two neighbours.
The above backdrop and context sums up that Vajpayeeji’sstatesmanship, his determination, integrity and morality towards Kashmir and Kashmiri’s was generous and magnanimous.
He was ardent in bringing all peace and prosperity in valley. He was not only a great politician but an avid writer, a philosopher a thinker, a distinguished human being loved and admired across the generational spectrum and across the ideologies.
We hope and pray that the present rulersatlaest take a leaf of humanity out of his eminent opus and try to replicate an iota of the same in personal as well as public welfare.
The famous Insanyat, Jamhooryat and Kashmiryat is a perspective and need of hour to be adopted by current rulers if seriously they want to resolve the misery Kashmiri’s are in since decades
At last but not the least, the glowing tributes to one of the finest human being, may Almighty bless the noble soul. You will be remembered Vajpayeejialways. Rest in Peace!
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
Author is a Ph.D Scholar, Faculty of Science Engineering and Built Environment, (Geelong Waurn Ponds Campus), Deakin University, Australia