Vaishno Devi pilgrimage crosses 5 million mark

The world famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine situated in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed record increase in the pilgrimage in the first seven months of this year as the figure have crossed five million.
“In first seven months of this year, record increase of over 1.24 lakh over corresponding period of last year have been witnessed and the pilgrimage crossed 5 million mark,” an official here said.
He said that as many as 52,49,634 pilgrims visited the cave shrine during seven months of this year against 51,25,403 of last year and 50,32,644 in 2016.
“Increase in pilgrimage during seven months as compared to corresponding months of 2017 stood at 1,24,231 and over year 2016 at 2,16,990,” he added.
He said that in January, 5,45,945 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine while in February, the figure was 3,43,162.
However, in March, 7,96,852 yatris visited to the shrine, in April, 7,28,666 yatris offered prayers, in May 9,44,614 pilgrims visited to the Bhawan, they said and added, “the highest number of 11,61,329 pilgrims visited the shrine this year in the month of June as schools are closed due to summer holidays across the country but the figure declined by 23,569 as compared to same month of last year when 11,84,898 yatris had performed darshan”.
Meanwhile, in July, 7,29,066 yatris visited to the cave shrine.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board however, will also be providing more facilities to the pilgrims in the coming years keeping in view the increase in rush of pilgrims.
