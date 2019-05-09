Vailoo College organises 1st Breng Athletic Meet 2019

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Physical Education & Sports Govt. Degree college Vailoo Larnoo Anantnag conducted 1st Breng Athletic Meet on 1st & 2nd May 2019.

This was first of its kind in terms of sports events in Kashmir valley. The Meet got an overwhelming response from participants in six different categories, Men’s, Women’s, U-19 Boys & Girls and U-17 Boys & Girls. Degree colleges from South Kashmir and Islamia College Srinagar participated in the meet along with different Higher Secondary and High Schools of Breng area.

400 plus athletes from different categories took part in eleven (11) different events.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. Abdul Rehman Najar, Principal GDC Kulgam as Chief Guest , Prof. Dilruba Hamdani, HOD Department of English GDC Boys Anantnag as Guest of Honour and ZEPO Zone Vailoo Mohd. Yousuf Khan as Special Guest.

Welcoming the Dais, Athletes and officials of meet ,Principal GDC larnoo

Dr. Mohammad Yusuf Dar informed the august gathering that such events would be much helpful in channelizing the surplus energy of our youth in positive way. Chief guest Prof.Abdul Rehman Najar ,Principal GDC Kulgam while addressing the gathering also stressed on the need of being physically active as several Non communicable diseases including some type of cancers has physical inactivity as one of its main causes. Formally inaugurating the meet chief guest handed over the flame to captains of different teams from six categories of both genders. The meet started with 100 mtr Men and Women category along side with Shotput for U-19 boys category.

The 2nd day of the Meet also witnessed a huge gathering of athletes who took part in different events like 3000 mtr men, 1500 mtr Women, javelin for Men & Women, Long jump , Discuss throw and 4x 50 mtr Relay in all categories. To celebrate the sweat and hard work of our athletes , a medal distribution/ closing ceremony was held after concluding the events. The closing ceremony was graced by Mr. Noor Mohammad Zargar, cluster head Jammu & Kashmir Bank as chief guest, Prof. Syed Javid Hussain, Department of Zoology GDC boys Anantnag as guest of honour and Senior Physical Director Ghulam Rasool Rather, GDC women Anantnag & Branch head J&K Bank larnoo, Tariq Ahmad Lone as Special guests.

GDC Bijbehara got team championship in Men category, GDC Vailoo Larnoo got Team Championship in Women’s Category. While GHSS Larnoo got Team Championship in both U-19 Boys and girls, GHSS Gohan Vailoo got Team Championship in U- 16 boys category. The most prestigious trophy of the meet, the overall Championship was lifted by GDC Pulwama. Athletes from both genders of GDC Pulwama showed an all-round performance in the Meet.

The athletes from GDC Boys Anantnag, GDC Women Anantnag, GDC Kokernag, GDC Dooru, GDC Bijbehara, Islamia College, GDC Kulgam and the host college GDC Vailoo Larnoo, higher secondary schools, high schools also got a fair share of medals in medal tally.

While presenting vote of thanks sr. Prof. Mohd Shafi Malik extend his vote of thanks to all participating institutes, athletes, officials, guests, health officials form Health Centre larnoo and our sponsors , Max Sports by Acme Fitness Batmaloo Srinagar , Gateway Sports Industry, kathua Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Al- Hilal Fast-food & Restaurant,Larnoo Anantnag, M/S Will Corporation, Pulwama and Halima Enterprises Rajbagh Srinagar.