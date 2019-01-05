Vaid inaugurates e-Challan Project

Says Hi-Tech facility will enhance efficiency in transport management system
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 04:
Commissioner Transport, Dr S P Vaid, on Friday inaugurated e-Challan Project which will help in improving service access and transparency in the system.
According to an official, Dr Vaid said that it is a data integrated system linked with Vahan and Sarathi applications which cover all major functions of transport and traffic enforcement wings with number of user-friendly features.
He expressed hope that the e-Challan project will bring transparency, accountability and swiftness in the existing system and provide ease of operations for transport enforcement officers and traffic policemen to increase visibility in operations.
Dr Vaid said that J&K State has become 6th State in the country to implement the e-Challan project. He further said that connecting all the stakeholders through a common system would ensure data integrity, reliability and transparency in the traffic management.
He further said that e-Challan has offerings for multiple stakeholders and State Transport department would improve their support in maintaining compliance for citizens.
Meanwhile, Dr Vaid hailed National Informatics Centre (NIC) J&K, State Informatics Officer Abhey Kumar and Scientist E Rakesh Gupta, who presented power point presentation regarding features and technicalities of e-Challaning. He also thanked the Vice president, HDFC Bank, Zubair Iqbal for collaborating with transport department for the execution of this project.
The e- facility is a comprehensive digital solution for transport enforcement wing and traffic police, delivered through Android based mobile application and a web portal, the official added.
The mobile solution will provide instant access to information and ease of operation for enforcement officers and online challan payments will also ensure ease of compliance for violators.
Dr Vaid expressed satisfaction on improving visibility and efficient monitoring on offenders, types of offences frequently committed, payments received on time, less physical chasing, digitization and documentations of records.
The launch function was attended by IG Traffic, Alok Kumar, Additional Transport Commissioner, Aijaz Abdullah, Joint Transport Commissioner, Vikas Sharma, ARTOs of, Jammu and Kathua, Assistant Vice President HDFC Bank, Abhishek Khajuria, besides senior officers of Transport, NIC, HDFC Bank, he added.