Vaid emphasizes on road safety, environmental protection

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 28:
A workshop on future norms and safety regulations of automobiles in India was on Friday organized at Jammu by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in collaboration with the Transport Department.
According to an official, the workshop laid focus on the emission norms and safety regulations in respect of various segments of automobiles; Inspection and maintenance of vehicles; Driver Training for commercial vehicles and Implementation of AIS-140 device (Vehicle Tracking System and emergency Button).
Dr. S.P Vaid, Transport Commissioner was the Chief Guest of the programme who emphasized on giving utmost importance to road safety and adherence to environmental norms.
He urged upon the OEMs to come up with Drivers Training Institutes in the State and also Fitness Centres on scientific lines. Dr. Vaid informed that Government currently adopting BS-IV norms shall switch over directly to BS-VI norms by April-2020 in a bid to arrest the deteriorating pollution scenario.
Alok Kumar, IGP Traffic expressed his concern over increasing number of road accidents. He dwelled upon measures to curb road accidents and environmental pollution.
The welcome address was delivered by P.K Banarjee, Executive Director Technical, SIAM.
Vikas Sharma, Joint Transport Commissioner and Ramesh Bhat, Additional Secretary, Road Safety chaired the respective sessions of various presentations made by the key resource persons.
Later, a panel discussion was chaired by Dr. Vaid on steps towards improvement in the area of vehicular and Road Safety.
The workshop was attended among others by Additional Transport Commissioner, SSP Traffic Jammu, MD SRTC, RTO Jammu, RTO Kathua, RTO Kashmir and other senior officers, besides Meenakashi Kukreja, Deputy Director SIAM, Amit Kumar, Associate Director SIAM, representatives of various vehicle manufactures and authorized dealers of the State were also present.