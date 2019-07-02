Vaccination prog for B’la Hajj pilgrims inaugurated

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today inaugurated the vaccination programme for Haj Pilgrims here at District Hospital Baramulla.

The vaccination programme has been launched throughout the district during which about 1375 Haj Pilgrims shall be vaccinated.

It was informed that special vaccination centres has been established in various health institutions across the district. Further, it was informed that alternative arrangements for vaccination has been made for those pilgrims who cannot be vaccinated in the current phase.

DC, after inaugurating the programme urged upon the pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity for the state of J&K in general and for the district in particular.

Later, the DC inspects various sections of the district hospital to review the health and medicare facilities being provided to the patients. He was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Masood about the same.

Emphasizing upon the concerned authorities to provide better and qualitative healthcare services to the patients, DC said that administration is committed to strengthening the overall mechanism of the health system. He also interacted with the patients and attendants and enquired from them about patient care services during which they expressed satisfaction over the facilities being served to them.