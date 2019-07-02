About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vaccination prog for B’la Hajj pilgrims inaugurated

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today inaugurated the vaccination programme for Haj Pilgrims here at District Hospital Baramulla.
The vaccination programme has been launched throughout the district during which about 1375 Haj Pilgrims shall be vaccinated.
It was informed that special vaccination centres has been established in various health institutions across the district. Further, it was informed that alternative arrangements for vaccination has been made for those pilgrims who cannot be vaccinated in the current phase.
DC, after inaugurating the programme urged upon the pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity for the state of J&K in general and for the district in particular.
Later, the DC inspects various sections of the district hospital to review the health and medicare facilities being provided to the patients. He was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Masood about the same.
Emphasizing upon the concerned authorities to provide better and qualitative healthcare services to the patients, DC said that administration is committed to strengthening the overall mechanism of the health system. He also interacted with the patients and attendants and enquired from them about patient care services during which they expressed satisfaction over the facilities being served to them.

Latest News

Four youth missing in Sopore

Four youth missing in Sopore

Jul 01 | Agencies
Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders ...

Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Pvt schools

Pvt schools' body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Jul 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

Jul 01 | RK Web News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vaccination prog for B’la Hajj pilgrims inaugurated

              

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today inaugurated the vaccination programme for Haj Pilgrims here at District Hospital Baramulla.
The vaccination programme has been launched throughout the district during which about 1375 Haj Pilgrims shall be vaccinated.
It was informed that special vaccination centres has been established in various health institutions across the district. Further, it was informed that alternative arrangements for vaccination has been made for those pilgrims who cannot be vaccinated in the current phase.
DC, after inaugurating the programme urged upon the pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity for the state of J&K in general and for the district in particular.
Later, the DC inspects various sections of the district hospital to review the health and medicare facilities being provided to the patients. He was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Masood about the same.
Emphasizing upon the concerned authorities to provide better and qualitative healthcare services to the patients, DC said that administration is committed to strengthening the overall mechanism of the health system. He also interacted with the patients and attendants and enquired from them about patient care services during which they expressed satisfaction over the facilities being served to them.

News From Rising Kashmir

;