Vaccination: 35000 children covered in Rajouri district

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 10:
Health department has vaccinated 35000 children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years since the launch of Measles Rubella vaccination in Rajouri district two weeks back.
According to an official, the Programme was simultaneously launched on September 24, 2018 across the district by several teams of health department.
The Vaccination is being carried out under the overall supervision of DDC Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Assad whereas Director Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr. Sameer Matto is closely monitoring the vaccination drive, the official added.
He said that Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Suresh Gupta said that teams of department headed by District Immunization Officer, Dr. Anees Altaf Nabi, is regularly visiting the field area for creating mass awareness among the masses about the benefits of vaccination.
He further said that Dr Anees along with WHO Consultant Dr. Naqeeb-ul-Zaman today visited Darhal area and held interaction with local people including children studying in a local Madrassa where a number of students were immunized.
The CMO further stated that mass-mobilization is on in across the district with over-whelming response from all quarters, the official added.