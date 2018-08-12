Vacant posts in ICDS to be filled in a month: Secy Social Welfare

'Ensure availability of supplementary nutrition in Anganwadi Centres'
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 11:
Secretary Social Welfare, Farooq Ahmad Lone Saturday directed Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee meeting at the earliest so that positions of supervisors (promotion quota) are filled within one month.
Lone said that GOI has asked states to fill vacancies at all the levels in the ICDS scheme as it is flagship programme of the country. He was speaking at a meeting convened to review the functioning of ICDS Scheme in the State.
During the meeting, it was decided that selection of all Anganwadi workers and Helpers already advertised will be completed within a month. Advertisement for remaining Anganwadi positions will be issued within a fortnight and selections will be made strictly on the basis of merit as per the criteria provided in government policy on the subject.
He also asked Mission Director, to ensure that supplementary nutrition is made available from 15th August onwards in all Anganwadi centres.
Lone stressed on an integrated approach for the effective implementation of various welfare schemes initiated by the government.
Mission Director was also directed to ensure that Aadhar enrolment centers become functional at all 141 block project offices of ICDS within a fortnight.
Lone said that under the scheme ‘Poshan Abhiyan,’ National Nutrition Week will be celebrated from 1st September to 7th September across the State.
He said that basic objective of this event is to intensify awareness generation on the importance of nutrition for health, which has an impact on development, productivity, economic growth and ultimately national development. (With inputs from KNS)