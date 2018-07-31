Vacancies and rhetoric

According to the data compiled by Government of India, there are over 10 lakh posts of teachers lying vacant throughout India with Jammu and Kashmir topping the list of states with maximum number of vacancies at secondary level. The union government on Monday revealed that out of 25,657 sanctioned posts for teachers at the secondary level, 21,221 posts are lying vacant in Jammu and Kashmir state. With the Modi government cornered on the issue of job creation on several occasions in the past, the revelation by the government has raised doubts as well as questions that need to be answered. Towards the end of the term governments often grant concessions and take populist measures to improve their scorecards. If only 4436 teaching positions have been filled against sanctioned posts of 25,000 why didn’t the government reveal the same in the last four years? Revealing the data now can also be interpreted as self-exoneration by the Modi government on job creation and passing the buck to state governments that, as data suggests, failed to fill the vacancies. In the state, similar statements have been made by governments, political regimes in particular, to avoid criticism on growing unemployment. The central government may conveniently shift the blame to state governments, but it cannot absolve itself from the responsibilities. It is a double failure – first the government is unable to create jobs to sustain the anticipated rate of economy. When confronted by opposition, the government throws the ball in the court of state governments and therefore fails to ensure that the sanctioned posts do not remain vacant. Interestingly, in J&K, it has been PDP-BJP government that has been at helm for most of the time in the last over three years. If the state government failed to fill the vacancies in this time, then it is BJP’s and PDP’s collective failure. So far as state government is concerned, during the previous NC-Congress coalition government the 70-80,000 vacancies was oft repeated in rallies to keep people hoping against hope. The term ended but the figure dissolved and no one knows how much committed the government has been. Now when Modi government is at its fag end and there is no sign of PDP-BJP state government, we are being told that some 20,000 posts of teachers at secondary level have not been filled. Who is to be blamed?