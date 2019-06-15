About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

V K Singh assumes charge as DG Prisons

 V. K. Singh, Director Genaral Fire and Emergency Services, J&K today assumed the charge of DGP Prisons J&K at Prison Headquarters, Srinagar.
Soon after assuming charge, V. K. Singh took an introductory meeting during which he took note of various issues pertaining to the Department. He emphasized on augmentation of security of Jails & rehabilitation of prisoners.

 

