V K Singh assumes charge as DG Prisons

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

V. K. Singh, Director Genaral Fire and Emergency Services, J&K today assumed the charge of DGP Prisons J&K at Prison Headquarters, Srinagar.

Soon after assuming charge, V. K. Singh took an introductory meeting during which he took note of various issues pertaining to the Department. He emphasized on augmentation of security of Jails & rehabilitation of prisoners.