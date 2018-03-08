Uzbekistan to host conference on Afghanistan

AgenciesNew Delhi
Uzbekistan has always been an advocate for the peaceful political settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.
Keeping this in mind, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has taken up the initiative of organising a global conference on Afghanistan on March 26 and 27 in capital Tashkent.
The them of the conference will be "Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity".
President Mirziyoyev said, "Our country has been an active party to almost all international forums addressing the Afghan crisis, including the Kabul Process, the Moscow Format, the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process, the International Contact Group on Afghanistan, the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, the Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA).
