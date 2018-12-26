Uttarakhand’s Education Minister meets Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 25:.
Arvind Pandey, Minister for Education, Uttarakhand State, accompanied by Balraj Pasi, former Member Parliament from Uttarakhand, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
According to an official, Pandey and Governor discussed a range of issues relating to the interventions required in the Education sector to make it responsive to the job market and ways and means to enhance enrolment in schools and provide quality infrastructure for improving the overall literacy rate in India.
They discussed the crucial importance of promoting sports and other extra- curricular activities and providing ample opportunities to youth for their holistic development, the official added.