Uttarakhand landslide: Body of missing teen from Baramulla labourer found, toll 8

AgenciesSrinagar
Body of a teenage labourer from Baramulla district was recovered on Saturday, taking the death toll of Kashmiri labourers killed in landslide incident at Bansbada area in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district to eight.
On Friday, seven labourers from Baramulla district were killed while the body of Majid Khan (teenager) of Uri, Baramulla who was missing when a mountain portion caved-in during construction of a road near Bansbada area, was recovered at 6 p.m on Saturday.
Station House Officer (SHO), Ukhimath, Hoshiyar Pankholi told Kashmir-based news agency over phone that the search operation was resumed today morning to trace out the missing labourer. “The body was found at 6 p.m.,” he said.
The officer said besides the sleuths from different departments including police and SDRF, the machinery was pressed into service to recover the body and to restore the road for vehicular traffic which remained closed since the incident took place Friday.
The SHO said that a case under IPC sections of 304-A 336, 337, 338 has been registered in concerned police station Ukhimath.
The police had identified the deceased as Bilal (20) resident of Uri, Sibbeer (30) of Bagna Baramulla, Abdul Rashid (60) of Uri, Imtiaz Ahmad (26) of Handlanga Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad (30) of Uri, J Hamid Sheikh (30) of Uri, and Gulzar (20) of Uri.
(GNS)