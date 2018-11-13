Uswa-e-Hasana best path for Muslims, mankind: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Muhammad Umar Farooq Monday said the Uswa-e-Hasana (the way of living) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has been and will continue to be the best path to follow and walk upon, not only for Muslims but the entire mankind.
Addressing a mass gathering at the shrine of Khawja Bahaudin Naqshband (RA) at Khawaja Bazar in Downtown on the occasion of “Khoja Diger” celebrated on 3 Rabiul Awal during the annual Urs, Mirwaiz while paying tributes to the great saint said he worked tirelessly for the establishment of Tawheed and implementation of Sunnah among the Muslims of the world.
He said great Sufi saints like Hazrat Khawja Bahaudin (RA) were the blessed and chosen ones by Almighty Allah to spread the teachings of the revered Prophet Muhammad (SAW) among people who dedicated their life to it. Their life is a living example of piety and simplicity. They guided humanity and showed them the spiritual path of getting closer to Almighty Allah and helped to kindle compassion and kindness among them. The light of their teachings and exemplary lives penetrated the darkness of ignorance and doubt, Mirwaiz said.
On the occasion Mirwaiz led special touba-e-Istigfaar prayers (repentance prayers) and also offered the Khoje-e-Digar (the congregational Asr prayers), a 400-year-old practice in Kashmir to remember Hazrat Khawaja Naqshband (RA).
Recalling the sacrifices of the martyrs of 1931 buried there, Mirwaiz said the cause for which they laid down their lives is yet to be realised. He said tens of thousands of Kashmiris have laid down their lives since then for the ‘realisation of that cause and the right to decide our destiny.’
Mirwaiz said Kashmiris are going through worst form of “subjugation forcing our youth to a path of armed resistance while some shameless creatures within us are exploiting the situation to realise their petty personal ambitions.” Mirwaiz reiterated that Kashmiris have rejected every form of electoral drama thrust on them to grant legitimacy to the forcible control and only demand Right to self determination.”