Using the Internet

March 16, 2019 | Javaid Jafri

Internet is one of the biggest inventions in the field of science and technology. For sure people would suffer a lot without it, this is the reason our present era is considered as the time of internet. Internet and social networking sites serve as a medium of communication through which people can engage in different aspects of dialogue. It is the only invention in the field of science and technology which has turned globe into global online village. Its users today are close to half of world’s population, which is over 4.2 billion out of 7.7 billion and 3.3 billion people are actively involved in social media circle. Internet has become vital to our lives, giving access to large volume of precious and valuable information necessary for our survival in this era of digitalization. All newspapers, magazines and records are available on internet; the possibilities on internet are unlimited. Internet services are provided by both government and private organizations.

It would not be strange if we use the term “internet” as a backbone of this modern era, and integral part of our life. Some years before we used to discuss about social media, while keeping in view the scenario and circumstances that government should implement some rules and regulations for users, that there should be some kind of eligibility and criteria for users so that the results would be fruitful and beneficial for an individual or a society.

Positive use of internet makes our lives easy and simple. It provides us useful data, information and knowledge for the personal, social and economic development and verily it is up to us how to utilize, our time on the worldwide web in a constructive manner. The internet is a revolution in information and technology and undoubtedly the largest source of information in this modern era. There is a huge amount of essential and mandatory information on the internet for just about any subject known to man. Time has passed by when consents were needed to update thoughts, views and opinions projected by even biased media outlets. Surely talents were dying without platforms which may be a reason for their promotion now. Social networking has influenced every corner of the world and made it possible and easy for man to perform a number of tasks. Modern life has become much easier and the people of the world should be grateful to the immense contribution of the internet technology.

It is rightly said that we don’t have too much of a choice whether we use social media or not. The question is how we use it. Surely, it is the matter of usage! “Using the internet is just like using a knife, if we use it correctly and wisely, it is a helpful tool, but if we use it wrongly, it can cause harm, therefore we should not merely avoid using the internet, instead we should learn how to use it properly”. Social media can be used in a way that it can shape the politics, education, culture, business, career, talents and innovations rather to share and discuss useless fictitious and concocted issues. Social media like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, is not to share provocative photos, rather these important applications can be used as powerful tools to reform society. We often fail to understand why people use fake accounts to create chaos in the society. Even some egoistic people using social media for their pranks don't know it can ruin someone’s life. Recently a girl ended her life after her photos were uploaded.

Cyber bullying is the most common threat that we may face while using social networking sites. On these sites spreading false rumors about people is very easy. Also, people can post anonymous posts about someone on various sites without revealing their own identity. Cyber-bullies send insulting and hateful messages to their target, spread lies about them and posts nasty comments on social media making the victim unable to face the society.

However for all its advantages and pastime aspects the internet has its dark and ugly side as well, In earlier times whenever relatives, friends and colleagues used to visit someone’s home as a guest they were treated in a proper manner and used to indulge in a long face to face communication on different topics and issues. But unfortunately reality today is that rooms and houses are full of members but everyone is seen busy with their smart phones, even guests as well, no one is interested to share their views, opinions with each other. Shocking is that it doesn’t happen with our guests, friends or colleagues only, the disease has been absorbed in our homes as well with our family members. The generation gap has been demolished. It has been observed that while living under the same roof sometimes family members are like strangers at strange place while remaining busy and interconnected with their smart phones, they use to chat with those who are far from them and even sometimes they have never seen them and don’t bother to communicate each other face to face.

It has been observed that physically a child is present in front of parents, but mentally the child is busy with personal laptop or smart mobile phone, indeed his attention is diverted in a world of fantasy. Besides that some students lose concentration on their studies, and are likely to neglect their important education, because they spent too much time on internet.

Also there are too many dangerous internet games like PUBG that contain violence and surely act as negative influence to children. There are many youngsters who have become the victims of same. That is why government has taken a step to impose ban on the dangerous games for positive results.

Sitting continuously in front of computer and mobile screen can seriously damage one’s eyes, and put a strain in the neck and shoulder areas, especially in children during their growing years. These factors can create lifelong posture deformity in them. To avoid all such alarming problems, we must be cautious at the earliest.

It is for us to decide whether we use technology for the betterment of our lives or put it to unabated abuse. Children’s may not be mature enough to understand this, but we as parents, teachers and guardians needs to ensure that we inoculate the right behaviors in our children, make sure that we take a responsibility to guide the children how to use internet wisely and ensure that they get always right and beneficial information from internet.

