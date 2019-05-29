Use technology to achieve more success : DGP to cops

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highlighting the importance of technology in crime detection, Director General Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, on Tuesday stressed upon the police personnel to equip themselves with the more professional skills to achieve better successes in fight against crime and militancy.

He added that police should be people-friendly but should be tough against criminals.

As per a police spokesman, the DGP stated this while addressing policemen and officers at District Police Lines Rajouri and Poonch during his visit to the twin districts.

He was accompanied by IGP Vijay Kumar and DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Vivek Gupta. The visit was part of the series of his visits to the districts of Jammu Zone. Earlier DGP visited Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Gool, Mahore, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu Zone.

In his address, the DGP said that role of J&K Police in achieving successes against militancy has been lauded at national level. “The contribution of police in conducting one of the most peaceful Lok Sabha elections has received highest appreciation from the state and the Union government which has boosted morale of the force to work with more commitment and dedication.”

Singh said that drug abuse has become a great challenge for the society and the force is putting in hard work to eliminate the menace from the society.

He said that drug addiction and abuse is highly harmful to the society and J&K Police would make all possible efforts to tighten the noose against all those indulged in the trade and transportation of narcotic substances.

He said that peddlers should be booked under PSA to curb their malpractices and bring them to justice.

Singh said that training skills and working techniques of the police personnel are being further upgraded to make them more effective in their respective fields. “Special pre-promotion courses are started at Range level to fill the newly released vacancies for promotion and courses have been specially designed to make them suitable to the ground requirements.”

“All the ranks in the force are committed together to safeguard the interests of the nation and keep the flag of the organization high.”

Singh said that contribution of SPOs is appreciable and the department is taking due care of their interests. “PHQ is on job to identify more measures for creating promotion avenues for all ranks in the department.”

DGP rewarded police personnel of Rajouri district for a recently recovered big haul of arms and ammunition for their excellent performance. He also announced bada-khana for the personnel.

District SsP Ramesh Kumar Angral and Yougal Manhas briefed the DGP about the functioning of police in their respective districts. They apprised the DGP about the measures taken to strengthen police and surveillance system.

