Use police assistance to ensure possession of 97 kanal encroached land in Nagrota: HC to JMC

A Division Bench of the State High Court on Wednesday asked the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure that possession of 97 kanal encroached state land identified at Sari Khurd, Nagrota for establishment of Cattle Pound is taken over with the assistance of Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu.
Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta also asked the JMC to take further steps “as are deemed necessary” to ensure that there is no encroachment from any quarters and the property of cattle pound is fenced or boundary wall erected.
After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the PIL filed by an NGO (SAVE) through its Chairperson Devinder Kour Madaan alias Rumpy Madaan, whereas Senior AAG S.S. Nanda appearing for the State Government, the Division Bench asked Divisional Commissioner Jammu as well as Commissioner JMC to file an affidavit with regard to the compliance of this order by or before the next date of hearing.
Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the NGO-SAVE submitted that the Divisional Commissioner Jammu pursuant to the last order dated July, 18, 2018 has filed a compliance report wherein he has mentioned a communication No.502/3232/Dairy/ Seri/Khurd/J/18/1568-72 dated July, 21, 2018 addressed to Financial Commissioner (Rev) J&K Government wherein it has been clarified that since transfer of the land for cattle pound is from Department to Department.
“And thus the earlier communication referring the value of the land as Rs.5, 40, 15, 500 was by mistake and the Divisional Commissioner’s communication further stated that the Division Bench had taken a serious view for delay in the matter and land is required to be transferred immediately to JMC and finally requested that land measuring 97 Kanals 11 Marlas under Khasra No.35 situated at Village Seri Khurd, Tehsil Nagrota District Jammu be transferred in favour of H&UDD free of cost being a state land,” he said.
Ahmed further submitted that in view of the latest compliance report filed by Divisional Commissioner Jammu there is no impediment whatsoever for the JMC to take over possession of the land for making operational and functional the cattle pound.
Ahmed said that few days back the Municipal Veterinary Officer and Naib-Tehsildar Nagrota went on spot on the directions of Divisional Commissioner Jammu for handing over the possession of land to JMC but “local Inhabitants, land mafia and some Forest Department Officials caused obstruction in the handing over of the possession and the entire team came back without accomplishing the task”.
He further submitted that with the coming up of IIT and IIM at Village Jagti (Nagrota) the land mafia is keeping an eye over the land identified for cattle pound and without police assistance it won’t be possible for the JMC to take over the possession of the land from the Revenue Department.
He sought appropriate directions to the SSP Jammu to provide adequate security cover to the JMC/Revenue Department for ensuring smooth handing over of possession.