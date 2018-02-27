Use of term ‘Azad Kashmir’ in SSB exam paper part of larger conspiracy: Harsh Dev

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Expressing his resentment and shock over the use of words “Azad Kashmir” in one of the questions appearing in the question paper of Patwar exams conducted by the J&K services selection Board (SSB) yesterday, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman has sought a high level probe into the whole gamut of setting of question paper and its distribution amongst the students taking the said exams.
In a statement Singh said how could such obnoxious terminology be used for ‘POJK’ by the paper setters who are supposed to be highly qualified men of letters. “Is it a mischief or a deliberate attempt? Questioned Harsh while denouncing the highly reprobate and offensive term used for the territory which is a part and parcel of the state and of country and illegally occupied by Pakistan. This is not mere misrepresentation but a highly outrageous act committed in an official exam changing the nomenclature of ‘POJK’ to Azad Kashmir,” said Harsh.
Referring to the legal position on the subject, Mr. Harsh Dev Singh said that both the constitution of India as well as of the state unambiguously declare that entire territory of J&K including that under the illegal occupation of Pakistan is a part of India. Referring to sec 4 of J&K state constitution, Mr. Singh said that it categorically stated that “the territory of the state shall comprise all the territories which on the 15th day of August, 1947 were under the sovereignty and suzerainty of the Ruler of state”. Likewise Art 1 of the constitution of India and its First schedule categorically provide that the entire territory of undivided J&K is a part of India. He said that with the constitutional position clear on the subject and the India govt’s unequivocal stand of entire J&K forming part of India, the use of words “Azad Kashmir” is not only an act of sacrilege but seditious as well. It was indicative of the handi work of the separatist forces operational in the govt and wielding influence in the incumbent regime.
Seeking appropriate action against those associated with the setting of question paper, Singh said it was not an act of aberration which could be dismissed lightly but a part of larger plot which required thorough investigation. Only a few days back an Assistant Editor of culture Academy had also insulted the National Anthem by refusing to rise in respect when the same was played in the presence of Governor and MoS, he lamented adding further that the erring officer also was allowed to go scot free without any case having been registered against him. Raising of pro Pak slogans inside the Assembly recently could also be a part of the same plot, he said. He reminisced that earlier last year the social welfare Deptt of J&K Govt in one of its functions had included Asia Andrabi, the Chief of militant outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat in the list of “women achievers” and published her photograph in its official documents along with the leading women achievers of the country including Indira Gandhi, Sarojini Nadu, Kalpana Chawla, Lata Mangeshkar besides others.
