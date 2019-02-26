Use of muscular policy will result in destabilization: JeI

Srinagar:
Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JIJK) Monday said that New Delhi is resorting to unethical machinations aimed at addressing their own electoral constituencies and garnering votes out at the cost of basic human values which remain essence of any democratic set up.
In a statement issued, JeI said a crackdown has been unleashed against party activists since last week. “A campaign of arrests, detentions and harassment has been unleashed upon the cadres of the organization. Scores of Jama’at workers have been detained illegally including Ameer-i-Jama’at (President), Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayaz and many district level Presidents,” reads the statement.
Jama’at said it seems that current dispensation is trying to penalize the Kashmiri society as a whole in order to appease communal forces and has made Kashmir’s younger generation and socio-political religious party, a specific target of its muscular power.
“On one side Kashmiri students studying in different States of India including girls are implicated in fake criminal cases, on the other hand workers of Jamaat and other religious and political parties are detained without any reason. The fate of Kashmiri traders and laborers in India remains no different from the fate of students and activists.”
Use of muscular policy in Kashmir, Jamaat said will result into further destabilization of situation in South Asia. “Instead, sincere efforts should be made to resolve the long pending issue of Jammu and Kashmir through peaceful means i.e. by implementing the resolutions of United Nations on Kashmir passed from time to time or by finding a just solution to Kashmir dispute by starting dialogue with the parties to this dispute, including the genuine representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”