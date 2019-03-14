Use of muscle power aggravates Kashmir situation: Soz

March 14, 2019 |

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz, on Wednesday alleged that “highhandedness” and use of “muscle power” by government of India continues to aggravate situation in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Soz said “PM Modi doesn’t seem to realize, even in a small measure—that through his high handedness, he only cripples the goose that could lay a golden egg, in due course of time,” he said, adding “Modi government doesn’t see a writing on the wall that the consistent refusal to open the dialogue in Kashmir has deepened the anger and unrest in Kashmir.’

Soz alleged that on the other hand, Modi administration gets along with repressive measures to provide grease to the propaganda mill hoping to derive advantage for election 2019.

“Imposing PSA on Yaseen Malik and summoning Mirwaiz by NIA headquarters are the links of the said policy in Kashmir which is not going to give any advantage to the Modi administration,” he said. “By using the Military muscle and intimidating the leadership in Kashmir, it is only aggravating the situation. I have convinced myself that Modi will be proved wrong. The Governor seems to be implementing Centre's dictates based of misreading of the critical situation in Kashmir.”