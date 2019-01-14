Use of force on Shopian mourners by armed forces contrary to human values: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Calling the use of force on mourners during the funeral procession of slain Al Badr Commander Zeenat-ul-Islam in Shopian as “un-Islamic and undemocratic”, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday alleged that the forces action was “contrary to the human values.”
While condemning the firing on funeral of the slain militant in his native village Sugan in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Mirwaiz took to twitter and said the use of “brutal force” on the “martyr’s funeral” is “not only un-Islamic and undemocratic but contrary to the human values. “
Earlier, forces fired at the civilians who attempted to gather for the funeral of militant commander Zeenat-ul-Islam. At least 10 civilians were injured, with at least two being hit by bullets and two injured by pellets. Mourners were gathering to participate in the funeral prayers of Islam at his native Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Eyewitnesses said that the forces had sealed all roads leading to Sugan village to limit the number of people participating in the funeral of Islam. However, mourners continued to reach the village after making their way through bylines, and crossing checkpoints though orchards and agricultural fields. Zeenat was killed in a gunfight with forces in Katpora village of Yaripora in Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Considered as an Improvised explosive device (IED) expert, Zeenat ul Islam, a native of Shopian’s volatile Sugan area had joined militant ranks in 2015. He was now commander of Al Badr outfit. Zeenat-ul-Islam, according to police, had a ‘long history of crime records since 2006’ when he got affiliated with Al-Badr and was later arrested. However after he was released, he again got in touch with Hizb in 2016 and recently he joined Al-Badr in Shopian.