Use of force against civilians unacceptable: Jabbar

Ganderbal, Nov 8:
National Conference District President and MLA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar Friday expressed angst over the reported vandalizing of property by forces in Warpoh area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District.
Terming the action of forces on villagers as unwarranted and unacceptable, MLA Ganderbal expressed sympathy with those who suffered injuries in the incident and whose property was damaged.
Demanding that the undue harassment of civilians by security forces must stop and those who committed this act face the law, Ishfaq said, “I have raised the issue of vandalizing property with state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Advisor K Vijay kumar and Home Secretary R K Goyal. They assured me of all possible help.”
He alleged that the government forces went “berserk” and barged into houses of civilians and beat the inmates. “They vandalized property in Warpoh village. The forces smashed window panes and other household items that came their way," he added.
Condemning the use of force, he accused forces of misusing their powers. “It is acts like these which increase the trust deficit among people here. There can be no justification for such wanton abuse of power,” he said and sought immediate intervention of state administration, police and Army officials in the matter.
He demanded stern action and registration of FIR against those who damaged property and beat people in the area.