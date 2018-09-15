Use low-beam lights while driving: SSP Traffic

Srinagar, Sep 14:
Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Srinagar city has directed all vehicle owners to drive their vehicles on the low-beam light during night hours and paint their upper headlights black to avoid any untoward incident/ accident.
The SSP said that it has been noticed that during night hours the drivers use high-beam lights in their vehicles, which causes inconvenience to the drivers coming from the opposite direction and also increases the risk of accidents. All drivers have been asked to desist from using high-lights during the night. The SSP warned that violators will be dealt strictly as per law.