US-trained artist to conduct acting workshop at Natrang

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Natrang Jammu is going to organise a unique Acting workshop ‘The Need for Right Traning’ at Natrang Studio Theatre, Jammu.

As per a spokesman, this workshop is being conducted by a trained actor of world famous Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York, USA. This will be a 10 day workshop which will start from July 15.

The spokesman said that this was informed here by Natrang Director Balwant Thakur in a press briefing at Natrang Studio Theatre, Jammu. Giving details about this unique Acting Training programme,

Thakur said that Natrang keep endeavouring to expose its actors to the new developing trends and approaches in Acting and theatre practice. “The need for right training is an initiative of Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi (Ministry of Culture, Government of India) to reach-out and provide world class theatre training to young aspirants of Acting who don’t have proper means and exposure in theatre.”

Thakur further said that without up-gradation of your skilled human resource you cannot imagine growth and progress in the work of a creative Institution.

Appreciating the training process of Vikram Sharma, he said that the day is not far when Vikram will be the most demanded actor and trainer of the country as he has always been adding to his repository of new researches and training methodologies.

Sharma is a Delhi-based actor and Actor trainer.

He is alumni of world renowned Lee Strasberg theatre and Film Institute, New York. He has experience of working in new work where he has been part of many off Broadway plays and also in India where he has been working as an actor/acting trainer and has been part of many short films and ad film campaigns. Besides that he is regular visiting faculty at the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi.

Besides NSD he has conducting acting workshops and seminars for different organisations and theatre groups i.e Indian council for cultural relations, Shri Ram Center, Windermere theatre , Natrang , Rangvinayak Rang Mandal , Bose studio etc.

Thakur further informed that few selected will be given the opportunity to be a part of this unique workshop.