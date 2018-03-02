US-South Korea discusses denuclearisation of six-nations over phone

AgenciesSeoul
During a high-level telephonic conversation his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday, President of South Korea Moon Jae-in said that they will send a special envoy to the North Korea over denuclearisation.
According to certain media reports Moon discussed with Trump about the visits of North Korea's delegation to South Kore during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.
In the half an hour long conversation, they further discussed the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
"President Moon told President Trump that he plans to send a special envoy to North Korea, who will reciprocate the visit by North Korea's special envoy Kim Yo-jong and confirm details of issues discussed during a high-level North Korean delegation's South Korea visit," according to Yonhap news agency.
Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister, delivered Kim's invitation for Moon to visit Pyongyang for what would be a third inter-Korean summit during her three-day visit to South Korea from February 9.
Moon Jae-in further insisted upon the re-approachment of six-nation denuclearisation, including South and North Korea, China, Japan, US and Russia as a follow up to U.S.-North Korea dialogue.
