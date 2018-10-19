About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

US should stay in Afghanistan until peace achieved: Pak

Published at October 19, 2018 09:53 AM


Press Trust of India

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday said that the US should stay in Afghanistan until peace was achieved in the war-torn country.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that withdrawal of US troops could result in chaos seen after Soviet troops' pullout in the late 1980s.

 "Pakistan has been reiterating that the US forces should stay in Afghanistan till the achievement of complete peace and stability. I would like to draw your attention to the chaos in the aftermath of the withdrawal of USSR in the late 1980s. The region cannot afford anything similar, at this time," he said.

To a question about the reported meeting of US officials with Taliban leaders in Qatar, the spokesman said it showed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

"We are pleased that other important actors are also arriving at the same conclusion (that there is no military solution) and are exploring possibilities of initiating a peace and reconciliation process," he said.

He said Pakistan is building border management infrastructure along the Afghan border with a view to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists, smugglers and other undesired elements while facilitating legitimate trade and travel between the two countries.

 

