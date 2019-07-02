US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like status

July 02, 2019 | RK Web News

The United States Senate has passed a legislative provision that brings India at par with America's NATO allies and countries like Israel and South Korea for increasing defence cooperation.



The National Defense Authorisation Act or NDAA for the fiscal year 2020, was introduced by Senate India Caucus Co-Chair Senator John Cornyn with the support of Senate India Caucus Co-Chair Senator Mark Warner. The proposal was passed by the Senate last week.

The amendment provides for increased US-India defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean in areas of humanitarian assistance, counter-terrorism, counter-piracy and maritime security.

Last week, House India Caucus Co-Chair Brad Sherman, along with other Congressmen including Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a similar legislative proposal to the House, FY2020 NDAA that would greatly enhance the US-India relationship.