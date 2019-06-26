US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

June 26, 2019 | RK Web News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, Secretary Pompeo exchanged views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship with the Prime Minister.

Two sides are working together to further strengthen the strategic partnership. Kumar said, Prime Minister Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 Osaka Summit to be held in Japan.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Dr Jaishankar welcomed Pompeo as the first US dignitary to visit India after elections.