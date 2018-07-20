US scientist to mentor IUST students

Awantipora, July 19:
A Special lecture on ‘Data Science 3.0: Democratisation of Artificial Intelligence’ by a prominent US scientist was organized by the International Centre for Spiritual Studies (ICSS), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), here today.
Principal Scientist with the Watson Health Group of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Dr Faisal Farooq delivered an extensive lecture on the evolution and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “There were times when only researches could conceptualise AI, now it has penetrated our daily lives. AI is now in the hands of the user and not just the scientist,” he said while giving different examples from the field.
While elaborating on its ‘active and winter phase,’ he added, “Over the past decade Artificial Intelligence has become the mainstream. 1997 was the winter phase and 2000 was the go phase of AI. We have experienced democratisation of AI as it is accessible, real, practical and the best part is that even uses it even when a person is not aware of it, he or sheis using it”.
Farooq a Kashmiri by origin authored more than 20 Patents and about 50 scientific publications and serves on the review board of various international conference and journals like International Journal of Document Analysis and Recognition, Pattern recognition, etc. also death with usage of AI in health sector and importance of data and said, “The major driving force for successinclude computing powers and availability of data. The computing power is increasing substantially and there is exponential growth in AI. Even in health we have personalized the data on human health.”
Dr. Farooq also expressed desire on guiding university’s students on various research projects.
Vice Chancellor, IUST, Mushtaq A. Siddiqi who was the Chief Guest on this occasion talked about his desire to see a serious inclinationinstudentstowards Artificial Intelligence thatprovides solution toin the field of health, environment, computing, social sciences etc and in the field of bio sciences. “20-30 years of earlier human genome project have become that of one year due to it. Therefore it was an attempt from our side to create a seat for AI in IUST that will take work on competitive science projects and Dr. Farooq has consented to be our mentor for this.”
Registrar IUST, Prof Farooq A Mir who was present during the lecture said, “AI is a platform for students from diverse steams where they converge together.
Dean School of Technology, Prof. A.H. Moon who was the Guest of Honour said , “today was the spring of AI at IUST and we will soon make a group of faculty and students who will undertake projects on AI as our university has enough resources for science and technology projects,”.
Earlier Head of ICSS and organiser of the event, Dr Iqbal Quraishi welcomed the expert and gave a brief introduction of Farooq and said, “Farooq is a Kashmir born world renowned research leader in the area of Artificial Intelligence who wishes to give back to the societyand IUST will collaborate with him on various fronts.”
The lecture was followed by question answer sessions attended by various deans, HODs, faculty members and students from various departments.