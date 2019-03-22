US remains concerned about tensions between India, Pak: official

March 22, 2019 | Agencies

The United States remains concerned about Pak-India tensions as the nuclear-armed countries’ militaries remain on alert nearly three weeks after their most dangerous confrontation in decades, said a senior US administration official.

The crisis erupted with a February 14 suicide bombing on CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 paramilitary personnel.

On February 26, India conducted airstrikes at Balakote in Pakistan. The next day Pakistani aircraft retaliated and shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot, who was later released.

The Trump administration, backed by other powers, pressed the sides to avert further violence amid fears of an all-out war that could go nuclear.

While the sides have taken steps to de-escalate tensions, including Pakistan’s return of the Indian pilot, the US official said that Washington remains concerned.

“We do still see the militaries on alert and so we realize if there, God forbid, would be another terrorist attack, then you could quickly see [an] escalation in the situation once again,” the official said.

“We are making clear that any additional military action by either side runs an unacceptably high risk for both countries and for the region.”

Pakistan says it arrested dozens of extremists and seized their assets. But the official indicated that Washington does not believe the crackdown has been sufficient.

“I think we will need to see irreversible sustained action. It’s early to make a full assessment,” the official added.